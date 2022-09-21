Politics Vučić told Newsmax: "Putin is not bluffing, that's all I can say" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, addressed the American television Newsmax in the program "Wake up, America". Source: B92 Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 17:30 Tweet Share Printsktin/Njuzmaks

Vučić is currently in New York to participate in the 77th United Nations General Assembly.



The presenters first thanked the president for agreeing to be a guest on their show, and then they asked him about the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.



"I think we have successfully de-escalated the crisis in Kosovo, but we will have to work harder to find a long-term solution. We will not look for the culprit, but a compromise is much better than weapons and bombs, which we are seeing today," the president said.



During the show, the presenters mentioned that Serbia has good relations with Russia and asked Vučić what Serbia's attitude towards the conflict in Ukraine is.



"We have traditionally good relations with Russia and Ukraine", emphasized Vučić. He added that Serbia is not on anyone's side and that it will always condemn the war.



Vučić reminded the audience that Serbia celebrated the 140th anniversary of relations with the USA, and that our countries were on the right side of history in both world wars.

"We are looking at how to diversify our energy supply. We are building interconnectors on the borders with Bulgaria and North Macedonia. You asked, Mr. Grenell, that we understand how economic ties are the most important in our region. The reconstruction of the infrastructure network. We see that the trade exchange between Serbia and USA today is bigger than ever, even 1.2 billion," said Vučić.



"We hope that peace will win, and that everyone will do everything to reach a compromise. That's better than waiting for someone's defeat. I've met with Putin several times and I don't believe he's bluffing. That's all I can say", Vučić added to the question about the Russian president's announcement.



He said that this is the first time he has seen the statement of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, about the Holocaust, and pointed out that the Serbs are close friends of the Jews, and that the Holocaust happened.



"I also believe that the crimes committed against the Jews during the Second World War are unforgivable and must not be forgotten. During the Second World War, in the Nazi Independent State of Croatia, there was a large camp called Jasenovac. There was also a camp in Belgrade. That facility in Belgrade was destroyed, we decided to restore that place, to restore the memories. I met Esther Bayer, and she thanked me. She was so full of energy, she pointed to the place where the cafe is today, and where her father and many, many Jews were killed. When they killed the Jews, the Germans then killed the Serbs. She told me that she approached the people who were drinking coffee and told them that it was a killing ground," said Vučić.



The host asked Vučić to compare the relationship with President Biden with the relationship with Donald Trump.



"I met with Biden four times, and with Trump twice. Biden was one of the most prepared presidents for political discussion ever. Trump understood that the economy could connect us," Vucic explained.