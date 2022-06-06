Politics Vučić confirmed: Cancelled PHOTO Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Belgrade has been officially cancelled. The Russian ambassador confirmed that to the President of Serbia. Source: B92 Monday, June 6, 2022 | 14:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

It should be recalled that Aleksandar Vučić met today with the Russian Ambassador Alexander Botsan Kharchenko, and official confirmation was awaited from him that the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, to Serbia was cancelled.



"Ambassador of the Russian Federation Botsan-Kharchenko informed me about the reasons that prevented Minister Lavrov from coming to Belgrade and brought documents that support it. I will talk more about this matter on RTS1 in Daily News at 7.30 p.m.," Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic wrote on his Instagram profile buducnostsrbijeav".



It should be reminded that Bulgaria, North Macedonia and Montenegro did not give permission for the flight of the plane of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov, which was supposed to visit Belgrade today and tomorrow.