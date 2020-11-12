Vučić met with the ambassadors of the Quint and Sem Fabrizi PHOTO
President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, met with the ambassadors of the Quint countries in Serbia and head of the Delegation of the European Union, Sem Fabrizi.Source: Tanjug
Vučić met with the Ambassador of the United States of America, Anthony Godfrey, Great Britain's Shan McLeod, France's Jean-Louis Falconi, Italy's Carlo Lo Caso and Germany's Thomas Schieb, as well as the head of the European Union Delegation to Serbia, Sem Fabrizi.
The meeting was held in the Presidency of Serbia.
Predsednik Republike Srbije Aleksandar Vučić sastao se sa ambasadorima zemalja Kvinte - Sjedinjenih Američkih Država Entonijem Godfrijem, Velike Britanije Šan Makleud, Francuske Žan-Lujem Falkonijem, Italije Karlom Lo Kašo i Nemačke Tomasom Šibom, kao i šefom Delegacije Evropske unije u Srbiji, Semom Fabricijem.