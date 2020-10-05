Vučić: Ana Brnabić new prime minister designate VIDEO / PHOTO
Serbian President Vučić stated that he had made the decision to name Ana Brnabić as the Prime Minister designate for the composition of new Government of SerbiaSource: B92
"I hold a high opinion of Ana Brnabic. She has done well and in the interest of Serbia and there is nothing much to criticize her for. I think she is a good choice," he pointed out and added that she pursued a disciplined and responsible policy.
He was asked why this decision was waited for 106 days.
"I needed to make a concept of what the government would look like. I talked to everyone. During that time, people could see, unlike those enjoying themselves at seaside, I worked hard, I was with Putin, Erdogan, Trump. A lot of things happened for a short period of time", Vucic said.
Vučić also said that he proposed to the prime minister designate that the new government, if possible, should be composed of 50 percent or more of women.
"I think it would be revolutionary for Serbia, we would present our country in the best possible way and we would show in practice how gender equality works," Vucic stated.
He stated that there was no talk of possible coalition partners at the session of the party's presidency today.
He reminded that he talked to everyone who secured the parliamentary mandates, and that the partners will be known in five to seven days, and the choice, he says, is up to the prime minister.
View this post on Instagram
Пре неколико минута потписао сам Oдлуку о предлогу кандидата за председникa нове владе. Ана Брнабић се жестоко борила за своју земљу. Hије ce додворавала ни страним центрима моћи, ни оним у земљи. Радила је свој посао добро. Водила је дисциплиновану и одговорну политику. Ништа крупно не могу да јој замерим, а ситно могу, али то себи могу и више, па није фер да себи опростим, а другоме не. Нова Влада ће имати циљ да се подигне економска снага Србије - животни стандард обичних људи и даље мора да расте. Затим, даља изградња путева и пруга, оно што је већ уговорено. Мора да се ради и на новим пројектима, у које ћемо као држава да кренемо жестоко. И трећи циљ је јачање здравствене моћи Србије.
He points out that he expects significant changes in the government, especially when it comes to the party he leads.
He spoke about the messages coming from Pristina.
"It is our obligation that, while facing the challenges, and the biggest are the pressures around Kosovo and Metohija and the attempt to force Serbia to recognize the independence of Kosovo, without getting almost anything for it, we show willingness to always express our intention to talk and reach a compromise solution. We certainly do not accept the humiliation of the citizens of Serbia, and our citizens in Kosovo and Metohija", Vucic said.
In his address at the Palace of Serbia, he emphasized the importance of the fact that the previous elections passed peacefully.
"It is very important that the elections passed peacefully, without any incidents, and it is important that the citizens of Serbia showed how much they respect democracy and elections," said Vucic, adding that the turnout was higher than in many other countries.
"We managed to make the country, which has always been among the last when it comes to economic progress, among the leading countries, and that should not be accidental," Vucic said, adding that it was a result of a hard work.
He said that it was important to point out to the future prime minister-designate the three basic goals of Serbian politics.
"That is that in the policy we will pursue, Serbia is proud of three facts. First of all, Serbia is a free and independent state. Secondly, Serbia is on the European path. Thirdly, Serbia will maintain relations with Russia and China, but also develop relations with the United States", he said.
He specified the new goals of the Government.
"The new government will aim to raise Serbia's economic strength - the standard of living of ordinary people must continue to rise even though it is impossible in any other country at the time of the coronavirus epidemic. Then, further construction of roads and railways, what has already been agreed on. We are also working on new projects, which we, as a state, will embark on fiercely. And the third goal is to strengthen the health care system of Serbia", he said, adding that we must strengthen the army and police.
View this post on Instagram
"Poštovani građani Srbije, posle saslušanih mišljenja predstavnika izabranih izbornih lista doneo sam odluku o predlogu za predsednika Vlade, da to bude @anabrnabic koja se žestoko borila za svoju zemlju. Veoma je važno da se još jednom zahvalimo građanima Srbije što su u ogromnom broju izašli na izbore. Uspeli smo da zemlju koja je uvek bila među poslednjim, kada je u pitanju ekonomski napredak, izvedemo na put ekonomskih reformi i napretka. U naredne četiri godine cilj je da se podigne ekonomska snaga Srbije, tu podrazumevamo i životni standard građana, da se nastavi izgradnja puteva i pruga, kao i ulazak u nove projekte. Čekaju nas velike stvari, važno je da se radi, da se ne zadovoljavamo rezultatima iz prošlosti, okrenut sam budućnosti i vrlo sam optimističan. Ključna stvar je da građanin Srbije mora da bude u centru pažnje i šta je ono što možemo da uradimo za građane naše zemlje."
"We must be one of the most successful European countries"
Vučić said that the current Government of Serbia managed to bring Serbia to be among the first and that this has been going on for four years.
"Before that, we went through the most difficult possible reforms, through the Labor Law, through fiscal consolidation, through political and economic reforms that few countries have managed to undertake," Vucic said.
He pointed out that the obligation of the authorities is to face challenges, and the biggest pressures are related to Kosovo and Metohija and the attempt to force Serbia to recognize Kosovo and Metohija without getting anything in return.
The second challenge is the health situation, when the coronavirus is more strongly present, said Vučić.
He added that the third challenge is how to maintain the economic rhythm during the time of COVID-19 epidemic and closed borders with Europe and the world.
"We must strive to be one of the most successful European countries," Vucic said.
In accordance with that, as he says, he wanted to point out to the prime minister and the parliamentary majority that Serbia is a free, independent and sovereign state, which is on the European path and which will preserve friendly relations with Russia, China, but also build better relations with USA.
"Those are the three key goals. The new government should raise the economic strength of Serbia," Vucic concluded.