Politics DS members clash prior to Main Board session: Crowd gathered in front of Madlenianum People from the Secretariat of the Democratic Party are not allowed to enter the hall of Madlenianum, where a session of the DS Main Board was scheduled

As they were informed at the entrance, those premises were rented by the leader of the party, Zoran Lutovac, privately, for professional training, and not for the session of the mentioned body. There was also a conflict in front of the building - a member of the NGO Tosa Dimitrijevic, close to Lutovac, physically attacked Goran Jaic.



"This is terrible. The question is who of the CSO members will be able to attend today's session at all now. We are all in shock," said one of the DS members who could not enter the building.



Two fractions of Democrats - those who support the party leader Zoran Lutovac and those who do not agree with his way of leading the party, started insulting each other and arguing in front of the Madlenianum building.



There was a general commotion in front of the theater building, and various insults could be heard.



It is not yet known whether the session will be held at all.

