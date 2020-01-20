Politics The airline between Belgrade and Pristina to be restored Office for Kosovo and Metohija Director Marko Djuric expects a letter of intent will be signed today in Berlin between Serbian Ministry of Economy and Lufthansa Source: RTS Monday, January 20, 2020 | 09:33 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Getty images/ Bruce Bennett

This, he said, would allow the airline between Belgrade and Pristina to be restored after 20 years.



Djuric told RTS that the line could come to life after the abolition of taxes on goods from central Serbia and the continuation of dialogue, which is also a precondition for the abolition of anti-civilization taxes.



Signing the letter of intent would be the first symbolic step towards restoring the airline between Belgrade and Pristina after 20 years, Djuric said.



"In addition to the 12 buses that regularly connect Belgrade and Pristina, we could also get an airline in the future, which would make the capital of our southern province closer to Belgrade", Djuric said.



Director of the government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija adds that the authorities in Belgrade will officially notify both UNMIK and KFOR of this intention, as those bodies are, as he recalls, under Resolution 1244 and the Military Technical Agreement, in charge of control and coordination on behalf of Serbia of the airspace in Kosovo.



"This airline could come to life as soon as the fees are abolished and the dialogue resumes", Djuric said, adding that he expected good news regarding this from Berlin today.