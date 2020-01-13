Politics Kurti and Mustafa: Eight meetings failed, ninth meeting uncertain Three months have passed since the snap parliamentary elections, in the meantime, eight meetings of the presidents of the two leading parties have taken place Source: Tanjug Monday, January 13, 2020 | 15:35 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ Yarr65

Meetings between the leader of Vetëvendosje Movement and the Democratic Alliance of Kosovo, Albin Kurti and the leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) Isa Mustafa, ended without results in forming a new government, the Pristina-based portal "Ekonomija online" writes.



The Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) rejected the latest offer by Vetëvendosje that, in exchange for the post of Speaker of Parliament, to whom Glauk Konjufca had already been elected from that movement, the LDK would receive one additional ministry, that is, the Vetëvendosje should be assigned to four, and the LDK to six departments.



The head of the LDK parliamentary group, Avdullah Hoti wrote on his Facebook profile earlier that the solution was in the hands of Vetëvendosje, and today LDK President Isa Mustafa repeated it after the meeting with US Ambassador Philip Kosnett.



The next, ninth meeting between Kurti and Mustafa, has not been scheduled, and whether it will take place at all remains to be seen.



"For now, there is no agenda for a meeting between Vetëvendosje Movement leader Albin Kurti and LDK leader Isa Mustafa", Arlind Manjuka told Pristina based Blic Gazette.



In the meantime, Blic writes, referring to its findings, that Vetëvendosje Movement awaits a decision by LDK party bodies on their latest bid.



Hoti believes that the next meeting between Kurti and Mustafa could be held if Vetëvendosje offers a deal.



"We are interested in the meeting, but only the meeting for the sake of agreement, not the meeting for the sake of the meeting", Hoti said.



At the same time, Pristina media speculates that LDK intends to form a government with Ramush Haradinaj's Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK party), who yesterday resigned as leader of the party, and with Fatmir Limaj's NISMA Social Democratic Initiative.



Vetëvendosje member Elvis Hoxha, however, claims on his Facebook profile that the LDK wants at any cost to form a post-election coalition with Kadri Veseli's Democratic Party of Kosovo (DPK), with whom he was in power in the past when Mustafa assumed the role of Kosovo's Prime Minister.