Politics The trial for Ivanovic's murder commences today A preliminary hearing is due to be held before the Special Court in Pristina on Monday, preceding the trial to those charged with the murder of Oliver Ivanovic Source: Tanjug Monday, December 30, 2019 | 10:38

SDP Civic Initiative leader Oliver Ivanovic was killed on January 16, 2018, in Kosovska Mitrovica.



The preliminary hearing will be closed to the public and the accused will briefly plead the indictment, the evidence presented during the trial will be discussed, and the court's decision on the request of the prosecutor to order home detention for the three defendants is expected.



Their defense counsel found the prosecutor's motion unreasonable and unnecessary, and announced that they would oppose the motion for house arrest.



The Kosovo Special Prosecutor's Office issued an indictment on December 2 against six individuals - Nedeljko Spasojevic, Marko Rosic, Dragisa Markovic, Zarko Jovanovic, Rade Basara and Silvana Arsovic, charging them with involvement in Ivanovic murder.



Spasojevic and Rosic have been in custody since their arrest in November last year, Basara since October this year, while the rest are defending themselves out of detention.



It is alleged that each of the accused committed incriminating acts for the group, which led to the murder of Oliver Ivanovic.



None of the persons in this indictment have been charged with the murder, so the executioners are still unknown.