Politics "Absolutely no change in EU's position" Head of the EU Delegation Sem Fabrizi says EU's position is clear, and there would be no change in the format in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Friday, March 15, 2019 | 16:04

Fabrizi, asked to comment on "the invitation of the EP rapporteur for Serbia, David McAllister to bring Russia and the United States into dialogue," said that EU's position is very clear, that it was there to foster dialogue between the two sides, and to do so according to the mandate received from the UN General Assembly.

"Therefore, there is absolutely no change in the format. What we are advocating for is to reach a legally binding and sustainable agreement, in accordance with international law. High Representative Federica Mogherini said the same at the UN. She added that, among other things, she expects UN member-states to support this agreement once it is made," he said.



McAllister recently said the EU intends to remain a mediator in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, but that it also makes sense for Russia and the United States to be involved in a political debate on how to move forward.



Fabrizi, when asked how it was possible that Pristina has still not revoked its taxes on goods from central Serbia, recalled that the EU "from the beginning demanded the abolition of taxes that do not contribute to the dialogue," and that this "a unilateral act should be suspended so that the dialogue could continue."



"That's what Mogherini said in New York as well, and she underlined the need for a legally binding agreement in line with international law," Fabrizi said.