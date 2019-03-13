Politics Tunisia's capital gets Serbia Street Serbia's FM and First Deputy PM Ivica Dacic met on the second day of his visit to Tunisia with Mayor of the country's capital Tunis Souad Abderrahim. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 10:55 Tweet Share (Tanjug/MFA)

On this occasion, Dacic expressed great satisfaction with his visit to Tunisia and very successful meetings that he had with the country's top officials, and recalled the traditional friendship and cooperation of Serbia and Tunisia, the Serbian government announced.

Dacic and Abderrahim unveiled together the Serbia Street plaque - "another confirmation of proven friendship and understanding between the two countries," according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Dacic also visited the town of Bizerte on Monday, where a memorial plaque was placed for the Serbian soldiers who died at the site of the disembarking of the members of the Serbian Kingdom's Army in WW1.



On the second day of his official visit to the Republic of Tunisia, Dacic laid wreaths at the Serbian military cemetery and recalled that the Serbian Army, "after a long Calvary, disembarked at this place - in the old port of Bizerte, on January 9, 1916."



"With this act, we want to thank the authorities and citizens of Bizerte for the immense assistance to our army and citizens in those difficult times, which is when a genuine and lasting friendship between our two peoples was forged," Dacic said and added that it is believed that more than 61,000 Serbs, soldiers and refugees went through North Africa during the First World War.



He added that more than 41,000 members of the Serbian Army were treated in the Tunisian and Algerian hospitals, a little over 3,000 died and the deceased were buried at a total of 24 cemeteries in Tunisia and Algeria, of which only three are known with certainty today.



Two of them are in Tunisia – a chapel with a mausoleum in Bizerte and one cemetery in Menzel Bourguiba, and one in Dely Ibrahim in Algeria, Dacic said.