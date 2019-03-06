Politics Italian prime minister visiting Serbia Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is on Wednesday on a one-day visit to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 09:22 Tweet Share Giuseppe Conte (EPA-EFE, file)

He will meet with President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

For the first time since taking office, Conte is traveling to the Western Balkans, and his visit to Serbia is his first bilateral visit to a European country since the beginning of the year. A ceremonial welcome for the head of the Italian government will be organized in front of the Palace of Serbia around noon today.



Conte will then have a face-to-face meeting with Brnabic, followed by a plenary meeting of the delegations of the two governments.



Conte will continue his visit with a meeting with President Aleksandar Vucic at 12:45 hours CET. After the meeting, Vucic and Conte are scheduled to address the press.



Ahead the Conte's visit, Vucic told Italian agency ANSA in an interview, among other things, that Rome's support was "crucial for the economy of Serbia, the European road of our country, and the solving of the Kosovo issue."



During the visit a Memorandum of Cooperation the Railway Infrastructure of Serbia company with Italian Railways should be signed.



The last time an Italian prime minister visited Serbia was in 2012. Italy is one of the two largest trading partners of our country, with total annual trade exceeding four billion euros - half of this number representing Serbia's exports to Italy.