Politics Haradinaj explains if which case he'll "never" revoke taxes Ramush Haradinaj says that taxes on goods from Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina are "more important than the dialogue - Kosovo will never abolish them." Source: Beta Friday, February 22, 2019 | 13:35

(EPA-EFE, file)

In a statement for 21, the Kosovo prime minister said he would not allow revoking of these taxes to be a condition for the continuation of the (Belgrade-Pristina) dialogue.

"If the taxes are more important than the dialogue, I will never abolish them, never. If the taxes are the problem, we will never abolished them. With the taxes we are putting Serbia in its place, why revoke them? They don't want to recognize us, they don't' want good neighborly relations. They want us to buy their goods and set the conditions for going to the table (to negotiate)," Haradinaj said.



He added that if EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini "doesn't want to continue the dialogue without the taxes being abolished, then let her not schedule the continuation of the dialogue."



Deputy Kosovo PM and Co-Chair of the Kosovo Negotiating Team Fatmir Limaj told RTV 21 last night that "opportunity should be given to the dialogue" but that "the Kosovo side will not participate in the dialogue unless it receives guarantees from Serbia that the final result of the dialogue will be mutual recognition."