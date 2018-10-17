Politics Kosovo in focus of talks with visiting Austrian president Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen about the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Source: B92 Wednesday, October 17, 2018 | 15:27 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

At a press conference, Vucic said that with the president of Austria, who was in Belgrade, there was also word about Kosovo - and that the two countries "had different views about this."

"If Kosovo enters Interpol, 5,000 Serbs will be on notices (indictments)," Vucic said.



"I have informed our friends that we are always ready to talk, that we have an open dialogue on key issues, but that it is necessary to reach a compromise, that Serbs cannot lose everything, while other side gains it all," Vucic said.



He then thanked the Austrian president "for his support."



"He (Van Bellen) said that it is clear the European Union already has some problems within the territories of its members, and that is why one of the conditions for Belgrade and Pristina to solve their problem, and that it is a condition for Serbia to become a member of the EU," added Vucic.

"5,000"

If Kosovo becomes a member of Interpol - Pristina's repeated bid that's failed in the past - two things will happen, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday in Belgrade.



At a joint news conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, he said that the first of these thing was that "it will not be possible to negotiate with Kosovo about anything then."



Pristina will then, Vucic continued, "only wait to be received in the UN and the OSCE, because Interpol membership will be the wind in their sails."



Another thing that will happen, according to Vucic - is that "suddenly we will have 5,000 Serbs on Interpol's (arrest notices) warrants."