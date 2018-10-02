Politics Serbia’s handling of migrant crisis receives general acclaim First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic met on Monday in Geneva with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, October 2, 2018 | 11:57 Tweet Share (mfa.gov.rs)

Dacic expressed gratitude for constructive cooperation and support from the UN High Commissariat and pointed to the well-known objections of Serbia regarding the abolition of the refugee status for the persons expelled from Croatia in 1995.

Grandi underlined that Serbia’s positive, humane and constructive attitude during the refugee and migrant waves has been generally recognised and appreciated by the UN High Commissariat for Refugees and in international circles.



He accepted the proposal of Serbia on maintaining and expanding the volume of the Regional Housing Programme, which is unequivocally an example of successful cooperation in the general interest, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.