Politics Serbian president and Russian ambassador meet in Belgrade President Aleksandar Vucic on Wednesday received Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin. Source: Beta, Tanjug Thursday, September 6, 2018 | 10:31

They discussed cooperation between the two countries and future contacts between top officials.

Vucic and Chepurin "agreed that the continued political dialogue between Serbia and Russia contributes to the development of overall relations, to mutual benefit," Serbian agencies are reporting, citing a press release from the president's office.



Vucic "briefed Chepurin on the latest, successful economic indicators guaranteeing stable progress of the Serbian economy, and backed Russian President Vladimir Putin's measures aimed at economic development in Russia, also expressing the hope the good political relations would encourage better Serbia-Russia economic ties.W



Vucic and Chepurin also spoke about the need for reaching a compromise and lasting solution in the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina, which would not jeopardize the interests of Serbia, while the Russian diplomat said his country would continue to provide active and comprehensive support to Serbia in the United Nations and other international organizations.



Vucic and Cepurin concurred about great possibilities for cooperation between the two countries in various fields, such as agriculture, transportation, energy and information technologies.



They said the holding of a major business forum in the near future would be of the utmost importance for the improvement of economic cooperation and trade.