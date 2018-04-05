Politics Serbia expects international community to condemn Pristina Prime Minister Ana Brnabic spoke on Thursday in Belgrade with Director for South Central European Affairs at the US Department of State Matthew Palmer. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Thursday, April 5, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they discussed "bilateral relations of the two countries, European integration of Serbia and the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue."

Brnabic "voiced a strong protest over the arrest of Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric and attacks on Serbian officials, civilians and journalists by the Pristina police," and "pointed out that Serbia expects the international community to condemn the violence of the Pristina security forces."



According to a statement published on the government's website, Palmer said that "the supreme interest of the United States is to preserve peace, stability and security of the Western Balkans region" and "voiced concern over the recent incidents in Kosovo-Metohija and stressed the importance of continuing the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina under the auspices of the European Union."



According to him, implementation of the Brussels Agreement and dialogue is "the only way to find a constructive solution."



Brnabic "recalled that Serbia has fulfilled all the obligations from the Brussels Agreement and also expects Pristina to do so" and "once again stressed the importance of forming the Community of Serb Municipalities and added that Belgrade is ready to continue dialogue with Pristina."



Palmer pointed out that the United States was "keen to continue the positive dynamics of bilateral relations with Serbia."



According to him, "the vision of Serbia and the United States is the same, and that is a stable and prosperous Serbia in the European Union."



Palmer was also received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.