We may have to start importing workers, says president In 2018, Serbia will "fight" to create jobs, reduce unemployment - "and that goes without saying," says President Aleksandar Vucic. Monday, January 1, 2018

"I fear only that we will have to import workers from some other countries, but let that time come, then we'll take care of that," Vucic told Radio Belgrade 1.

As he pointed out, Serbia will "guard its independence in 2018, continue reforms on the European path, preserve peace and stability and advance economically."



"Therefore, Serbia will be able to preserve its public finances, make accelerated progress and I think it is something that is the best, the most important and the good news for the citizens," the president said.



Serbia will find it difficult to keep young scientists in the country - Vucic said, but will "fight to produce ever more of them, and then keep them."