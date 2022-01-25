Sports Djokovic's ATP Tour comeback at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic will perform at the tournament in Dubai. Source: B92, D.Dj. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | 19:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

First, the local "Tennis World" from that city reported that in addition to Djokovic, eight other tennis players from the top 20 will perform.



These writings have now been confirmed after the official list of participants was published.



Djokovic has won this competition five times, in six finals, last time - two years ago. The only defeat he experienced was from Roger Federer.



Djokovic is chasing his sixth title in Dubai. He owns tournament victories in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2020.



The tournament in Dubai is scheduled for February 14-21.