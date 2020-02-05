Crime 0

Media: Poledica released from custody

State Secretary at the Serbian Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Miodrag Poledica has been released from custody today, N1 reported

Source: Beta
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Jan Pietruszka
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/Jan Pietruszka

Five people, including Poledica, were arrested in the follow-up of pre-trial proceedings for abuse of the public company "Railway Infrastructure".

The Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime said that the prosecutor had issued an order to investigate Miroljub Jevtic, Branimir Alimpic, Zoran Stanojevic, Mirko Medo, Predrag Curcic and Miodrag Poledica.

Poledica, who was questioned by prosecutors over allegations of misconduct, denied, according to media reports, the allegations he was charged with.

