Business & Economy After nearly two centuries: Taken over The largest Swiss bank, UBS, has agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for $3.23 billion (about three billion euros) in shares. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 20, 2023 | 09:29

UBS also took up to $5.4 billion (about 5.05 billion euros) in losses, based on a plan by Swiss authorities to avoid further turmoil in the banking market.



The agreement also includes 108 billion dollars of aid (about 101 billion euros) for the liquidity of UBS and Credit Suisse, which will be paid by the Swiss Central Bank.



The Swiss government is providing a loss guarantee of up to 9.7 billion dollars (about 9.07 billion euros) to enable UBS to take over Credit Suisse, which will be activated if losses occur, Reuters reported.



The takeover of Credit Suisse from UBS ensures financial stability and protects the Swiss economy in this exceptional situation, the Swiss Central Bank announced.



Under the terms of the deal, Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 Suisse shares, equivalent to 0.76 Swiss francs per share, UBS said.



Credit Suisse, Switzerland's second-largest bank, is facing a crisis of confidence and its shares have fallen sharply in recent days, sparking a wave of market anxiety, according to the BBC.



The problems at Credit Suisse, combined with the collapse of two US banks over the past two weeks, have cast doubt on the stability of the global financial system.



Credit Suisse is one of about 30 banks in the world that are considered too big to fail because they are of great importance to the banking system.



However, the 167-year-old institution is loss-making and has faced a series of problems in recent years, including allegations of money laundering.



A $54 billion bailout from the Swiss National Bank failed to calm markets on Wednesday, with Credit Suisse shares down 24 percent.