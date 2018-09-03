Business & Economy Vucic and JT chairman on extending cooperation to new areas President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic has hosted the delegation of Japan Tobacco International (JTI), led by Chairman of the Japan Tobacco Group Yasutake Tango. Source: Tanjug Monday, September 3, 2018 | 09:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Vucic on Friday expressed his gratitude for launching the new production line in Senta factory.

According to him, this reflects the continuous development of operations and production modernization of the largest Japanese in Serbia.



Vucic said that he is convinced that Serbia and Japan will expanding their cooperation to new areas in the following period, and that was also the topic of the conversations when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Serbia.



Vucic introduced the JTI delegation with the latest successful economic indicators confirming the trend of development of Serbian economy, and Tango thanked the Serbian president for the support and efforts directed at creating a stable business environment. the meeting was also attended by ambassador of japan to belgrade Junichi Maruyama.