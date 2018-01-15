Business & Economy "Significant growth of trade with Turkey" Deputy PM and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic spoke on Sunday in Bursa with Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, January 15, 2018 | 10:25 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

They discussed "improving the overall economic relations of the two countries and the implementation of infrastructure projects," the Serbian government announced.

As an illustration of the improvement of relations, Ljajic said the trade between the two countries exceeded the record USD 1 billion in the first 11 months of last year.



That is 21 percent more than in 2016, and given that this month a new agreement on the stimulation and protection of investments will be signed, and on the arrival of new investors from Turkey, an even stronger growth of foreign trade is expected this year, and especially Serbia’s exports to Turkey, he added.



Cavusoglu estimated that the visit of Turkish President Rexhep Tayyip Erdogan to Serbia and talks with President Aleksandar Vucic opened a new stage in relations between the two countries, adding that the realization of all projects agreed during the presidential visit will begin already in the spring.



At the meeting at the Rumelisiad Business Association in Bursa, which brings together businessmen from the territory of the former Yugoslavia, Ljajic urged Turkish companies to invest in Serbia because, as he pointed out, Belgrade is becoming a center for Turkish investments in the region of the Western Balkans.