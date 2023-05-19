World 0

Russia warns: Radioactive cloud is heading towards Europe

Destruction of depleted uranium ammunition, which the West supplied to Ukraine, has led to the appearance of a radioactive cloud, already moving towards Europe.

Source: Sputnik
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting in the city of Syktyvkar in Russia.

He also said that an increase in radiation has already been recorded in Poland.

He also drew attention to the fact that US President Joseph Biden arrived in Hiroshima yesterday for the G7 summit.

"Leaders of Western countries will also discuss aid to Ukraine under US pressure. The Americans have repeatedly 'helped' countries in this way in history. They also 'helped' Ukraine - they put pressure on their satellites and delivered munitions with depleted uranium. Its destruction is led to the radioactive cloud heading towards Western Europe. An increase in radiation has already been noted in Poland," Patrushev said.

As he added, the US is making and "already using chemical and biological weapons, among other things, on the territory of Ukraine."

Earlier, the Polish State Agency for Nuclear Energy denied the news of increased radiation levels in the Lublin Voivodeship.

It also states that the information about "increased radioactivity" in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine is false.

The agency points out that there is no danger from radiation.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Russian planes in the sky, great danger

Air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine during the night, and explosions were reported in some areas, but there were no casualties.

World Friday, May 19, 2023 08:28 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

"Putin - Dostoyevsky's hero"

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger believes that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, should be seen as the hero of Fyodor Dostoyevsky's novels.

World Thursday, May 18, 2023 16:33 Comments: 0
Foto: Tanjug/Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
page 1 of 41 go to page