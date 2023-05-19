World Russia warns: Radioactive cloud is heading towards Europe Destruction of depleted uranium ammunition, which the West supplied to Ukraine, has led to the appearance of a radioactive cloud, already moving towards Europe. Source: Sputnik Friday, May 19, 2023 | 15:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was stated by the Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Nikolai Patrushev at a meeting in the city of Syktyvkar in Russia.



He also said that an increase in radiation has already been recorded in Poland.



He also drew attention to the fact that US President Joseph Biden arrived in Hiroshima yesterday for the G7 summit.



"Leaders of Western countries will also discuss aid to Ukraine under US pressure. The Americans have repeatedly 'helped' countries in this way in history. They also 'helped' Ukraine - they put pressure on their satellites and delivered munitions with depleted uranium. Its destruction is led to the radioactive cloud heading towards Western Europe. An increase in radiation has already been noted in Poland," Patrushev said.



As he added, the US is making and "already using chemical and biological weapons, among other things, on the territory of Ukraine."



Earlier, the Polish State Agency for Nuclear Energy denied the news of increased radiation levels in the Lublin Voivodeship.



It also states that the information about "increased radioactivity" in Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine is false.



The agency points out that there is no danger from radiation.