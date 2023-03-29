World 0

The Russians are preparing "Yars"

In Russia, the command and staff exercises of the strategic missile forces with the "Yars" systems have begun, the Ministry of Defense of Russia announced.

Source: Sputnik
Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File/Ilustracija
Tanjug/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File/Ilustracija

3,000 soldiers and about 300 technical units are participating in the exercises.

It is about checking the missile forces and exercises in which the Novosibirsk missile forces also take part, says the Ministry, as reported by Sputnik.

Maneuvers with "Yars" systems will be carried out in three regions of Russia.

In addition, the missile forces, together with units of the Central Military District and the Aerospace Forces, will practice cloaking missile systems and countering drones.

"Yars" is a strategic missile system, a Russian MIRV-equipped, thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile, that has a reported range of 11,000 km (7,500 miles) and can carry multiple nuclear warheads. It can hit targets at a distance of up to 11 thousand kilometers and is equipped with a multiple warhead with maneuvering units.

