World Zelensky warned: "If they attack us, they will receive a powerful response" Volodymyr Zelensky said today that Russian forces could increase their attacks on Ukraine today and tomorrow, when Kyiv celebrates Independence Day. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 17:15

Ukrainian President warned Moscow of a strong response from Ukrainian forces.



Zelensky warned that Russia could try "something particularly nasty" ahead of tomorrow's Independence Day, Reuters reported.



At a press conference with visiting Polish President Andrzej Duda, in response to a journalist's question about the possibility of a Russian missile attack on Kyiv, Zelensky said that there is a daily threat of attack and that Ukrainian intelligence cooperates with foreign intelligence services.



"Russia does this all the time. Can they increase the number of these attacks? Yes, they can, today and tomorrow", Zelensky said. He said that Ukraine, in the event of an attack on Kyiv, will do the same as before.



"For me as the president, and for every Ukrainian, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Donbas, everything is the same. Ukrainians live there, as well as in Kharkiv and Zaporozhye," said the Ukrainian president. He said that the answer will be the same for every Ukrainian city that is attacked by Russia.



"If they attack us, they will receive a powerful response," he said, adding that every day that response will become stronger and stronger.