World Federal Judge in Texas Drew Tipton blocked the order of the U.S. President, Joe Biden Federal judge indefinitely blocks enforcement of Biden administration’s 100-day deportation freeze Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 01:38 Tweet Share EPA/Doug Mills / POOL

Judge Tipton made the decision early this morning Central European Time and it will be valid indefinitely, the New York Post reported.



The ruling is a victory for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued to block Biden’s order. Paxton’s office argued the state would face financial harm if undocumented immigrants were released into the state because of costs associated with health care and education, and he said the moratorium would also lure others to Texas.



Paxton celebrated the ruling on Twitter in the following manner:



“HUGE WIN. The first of many against Biden’s unlawful agenda. My team & I have fought tirelessly for TX, and we’ve built a [national] coalition to stop Dems’ unconstitutional actions,” he wrote. “The media’s ridiculous stories won’t stop my work. I’ll [continue] to press on for freedom & for TX. #TEXAS”.



Biden's ban on deportation was supposed to apply to every migrant who enters the country illegally, on the condition that he is not accused of terrorism and espionage.