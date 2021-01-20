World Etna has erupted, sending a tower of bright lava a hundred meters into the sky VIDEO Europe's largest and tallest most active volcano has erupted for the first time this year, as Italian media report. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 20, 2021 | 08:52 Tweet Share EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

The first “arm” sprung from the south-east crater and is heading towards the Valle del Bove, while the second lava overflow was detected from the north side of the same crater.



The lava eruption, followed by a cloud of ash, being several hundred meters high, was spectacular, eyewitnesses said, writes the British Express.



A stunning photos of the night sky lit up by lava appeared on social networks, depicting volcanic ash covering cars in villages in Sicily, after the southeastern crater of the volcano spewed glowing lava.



Local authorities reported that black ash was also found in places twenty kilometers away from Etna.



The eruption was also visible from the city of Taormina, about fifty kilometers away, reaching a length of a few hundred meters.



On Christmas Eve of 2018 Etna erupted, causing the closure of local airspace.



Two days later a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck the nearby city of Catania, Express reminds.



Four people were injured and buildings were damaged. Thankfully, there were no fatalities.



The first recorded evidence of the eruption of Mount Etna, a 3.300-meter-high volcano, dates back to 425 BC, and although eruptions are frequent, they rarely cause great damage.



Its last major eruption was in 1992.