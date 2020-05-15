World 0

The first country in Europe to declare the end of the epidemic

Slovenia is the first European country to declare the end of the coronavirus epidemic, Hina agency reported

Source: Beta
Foto: Getty/ Justin Sullivan
Foto: Getty/ Justin Sullivan

The Slovenian government declared the end of the epidemic at a telephone session on Thursday.

The National Institute of Public Health estimated that all indicators show that the spread of the coronavirus has calmed down, i.e. that a total of 35 new cases of infection have been recorded in the last 14 days. The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Slovenia was recorded on March 4.

By May 13, 1.464 cases of infection had been confirmed, and 103 people had died from COVID-19.

The coronavirus epidemic in Slovenia was declared on March 12.

