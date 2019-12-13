World Volodymyr Zelensky: "New Srebrenica won't happen because this is a different country" President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenski says Srebrenica will not happen in Donbass because Ukraine is "a different country that respects its citizens" Source: Tanjug Friday, December 13, 2019 | 10:05 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/reflextions

"We are different people, free, respecting democracy. We understand that Ukrainians live there. And we respect the citizens of Ukraine ... There will be no massacre ... We are a different government. For us, the most important thing is human life. Therefore, I do not see such conclusions", Zelensky pointed out in an interview with "1 + 1" television.



Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that another Srebrenica could happen in Donbass if Kiev establishes control of the border with Russia without first ensuring the protection of the citizens of Donbass, Sputnik reported.



President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky also believes that some points of the Minsk Agreement may change, especially those related to border control.



"It's been four years since the Minsk Agreement. Everything is changing in our lives. And we understand that we, as an administration, did not sign Minsk, but we, as a government, have a duty to fulfil the conditions to which the government then agreed", Zelensky said.



He added, however, that he was confident that certain things could be changed.



"We will change some things because it is precisely placing the Ukrainian state border under our control after the election - that is definitely not our standpoint," the Ukrainian President said.



Earlier, Kiev's official representative Alexei Reznikov declared that by the next "Normandy" summit, Ukraine would prepare amendments to the Minsk agreements to resolve the situation in Donbass.



Russia's representative in Minsk Trilateral Contact Group Boris Gryzlov called it a provocation that can further complicate the situation.



Putin stated at the Paris summit that Minsk cannot be restructured: all points are connected and everything can be lost.



Zelensky said at a "Normandy summit" in Paris that he insisted on surrendering control of the border with Russia to the Ukrainian military before holding elections in Donbass.



Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that the Minsk agreements first provided for holding elections and then for a border decision.



Zelensky also said that at a meeting with the Russian leader in Paris, he realised that dialogue had begun and that the parties could agree on a solution to the situation in Donbass. "I clearly understand that we have started a dialogue, that we can negotiate. It won't be fast, but it will be implemented", Zelensky concluded.