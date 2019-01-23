World Syria threatens to retaliate to series of Israeli attacks Syria has warned that it will respond to Israel's attacks carried out against targets in its territory. Source: B92, Tanjug, RT Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 12:11 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE)

This will happen if the UN Security Council fails to acts urgently to prohibit Israel's incursions into its airspace, RT is reporting.

"Isn't time now for the UN Security Council to stop Israel's repeated aggression on the Syrian Arab Republic territories? Or is it required to draw the attention of the war-makers in this Council by exercising our legitimate right to defend ourselves and respond to the Israeli aggression on Damascus International Civil Airport in the same way, on Tel Aviv Airport?," Syria's Ambassador to the UN Bashar al-Jaafari asked on Tuesday.



This comes after Israel's military carried out air strikes in Syria "against Syrian and Iranian targets," and adding the attacks came "in retaliation for an attack with an Iran-made missile, carried out by Iranian forces in Syria."



According to reports, 21 people died in Israeli airstrikes.



AP is reporting on Wednesday that Israel claiming responsibility for a series of airstrikes means it is "drifting further away from its longstanding policy of playing down or covering up its military activities in the war-torn country."



Syria's ambassador to the UN also last night accused France, Britain and the US of endorsing Israeli aggression in breach of their responsibility to maintain international peace and security in accordance with international law, RT said.