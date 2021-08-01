Society The numbers of newly infected still rising According to the latest data, there are 303 newly diagnosed persons with COVID-19, while four people died. Source: B92, Tanjug Sunday, August 1, 2021 | 17:45 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/Giuseppe Lami

There are eight patients on respirators, and 431 people were hospitalized.



As it is stated, the analysis of 6.063 samples was done.



During the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia, 7.118 people died from the consequences of COVID-19, while the mortality rate is 0.99.



Since the outbreak of the epidemic in Serbia, 4.677.471 samples have been tested, and the virus has been confirmed in 722.221.

Ivanuša: The best protection against coronavirus is vaccination

Foto: Printskrin TV Prva

The head of the office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Belgrade, Dr Marijan Ivanuša, pointed out that the best protection against coronavirus is vaccination.



He emphasized that no one can confirm with certainty that it is possible to completely eradicate this virus.



"We expect to be able to bring the virus under control by vaccinating people around the world because it is the safest way to gain immunity and protect ourselves. We hope that 40 percent of the world's population will be vaccinated by the end of this year and 70 percent by the end of next year", said Ivanuša for today's Blic.



He assessed that the vaccination in Serbia was excellently organized because the vaccines were provided very early and confirmed that the immunization started well, but that in the meantime the whole process slowed down.



"As we have seen, the virus often mutates. With an insufficient number of vaccinated people, there is a parallel large number of infected people, so the virus multiplies and new mutations are more likely to appear," said the head of the WHO office in Belgrade, Dr Marjan Ivanusa, pointing out that the unvaccinated are at high risk of contracting and spreading the virus, and the risk increases when the virus mutates into new strains that spread faster.