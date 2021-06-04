Society This is what hotspot of the explosion in Čačak looks like this morning PHOTO / VIDEO The morning after the horrific explosions, the residents of the Čačak settlement of Pridvorica are still in shock. Source: RINA Friday, June 4, 2021 | 11:19 Tweet Share Foto: Rina

The most vulnerable families were evacuated during the night, and some are still unable to access their homes.



"At first it sounded like a small crackle, then terrible explosions started. We just prayed to God and went outside. The fire broke out later, we thought it would reach our house. It was only quiet around four in the morning, but we didn't sleep all night," Radoje Simeunović from Pridvorica told RINA.



45 firefighters participated in the localization of the fire.



At the moment, explosions are heard every half an hour, and only when they calm down can firefighters enter the circle of the factory, until then there is still a possibility of the fire spreading.



No one was injured in the Sloboda factory during the night, all workers were evacuated to the shelter on time because the explosion occurred in an ammunition warehouse 800 meters away from the production facilities.