Society B92.net finds out: AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive tomorrow The vaccines from the manufacturer AstraZeneca will arrive tomorrow at 8 o'clock, the B92.net portal has learned. Source: B92 Saturday, February 20, 2021 | 12:15 Foto: EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa Foto: EPA-EFE/Adam Warzawa

The vaccines will be waited for at the airport by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić.



It was announced earlier that 150.000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine would arrive in Serbia.



Thus, the citizens of Serbia will have four vaccines against coronavirus at their disposal, after Medicines and Medical Devices Agency of Serbia (ALIMS) approves the AstraZeneca vaccine, the media report.