Society 344 newly infected, 13 dead in Serbia today In the last 24 hours, 344 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Serbia, and 13 people died Source: B92 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 15:55

8.659 people were tested.



203 people were hospitalized, and there are currently 170 patients on respirators, which is the most since the beginning of the coronavirus epidemic in Serbia.



A total of 507.002 tests have been performed in Serbia, and a total of 18.983 cases have been registered.