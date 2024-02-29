Region Declaration of support for Ukraine adopted in Tirana The participants of the Summit of Southeast Europe and Ukraine adopted a joint declaration yesterday in Tirana. ​ Source: Tanjug Thursday, February 29, 2024 | 09:26 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Armando Babani

The Declaration expresses support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders since 1991.



In the text of the Declaration published on the website of the President of Ukraine, the international community is also called upon to decisively increase its support for that country. The leaders stated at the summit that they remain committed to providing the necessary support to Ukraine in achieving a just peace.



They also called on the entire international community to decisively strengthen support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom, independence and territorial integrity.



Russia's intentions to hold presidential elections in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are condemned, which, as stated, is a flagrant violation of international law.



It also noted that "Russia's aggressive full-scale war against Ukraine" demonstrated the critical need for a united and strong Europe capable of facing global challenges.



Leaders of Southeast Europe expressed their readiness to participate in the implementation of President Zelensky's Peace Formula, as well as in the inaugural peace summit. The determination to intensify joint efforts in order to ensure further progress and mutual support on the way to the membership of the Western Balkan region, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia in the European Union was confirmed.



The leaders also said they support Ukraine's right to choose its own security arrangements.



"NATO member countries and candidate countries approve the steps taken towards its future membership in NATO and support Ukraine in its aspiration to become a member of the Alliance as soon as security conditions allow," the document states.



The summit participants confirmed the need to punish those responsible for crimes of aggression, crimes against humanity and other brutal crimes allegedly committed by Russia against Ukraine and agreed to cooperate and focus efforts on the return of illegally deported and forcibly displaced Ukrainian children.



In addition, they pledged to step up efforts to counter disinformation, including false narratives about the war, and participate in post-war reconstruction, rebuilding Ukraine, and demining its territory.



"We, friends of Ukraine, confirm our firm belief that only through unification will we be able to restore just peace, stability and prosperity on the European continent," the declaration concludes.



The text of the declaration was agreed upon by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, the President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski, the Prime Minister of Albania, Edi Rama, the President of the Pristina Provisional Institutions, Vjosa Osmani, the President of the BiH Council of Ministers, Borjana Kristo, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Nikolaj Denkov, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković and Prime Minister of Romania Ion-Marcel Ciolacu.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said earlier today, after the plenary meeting in Tirana, that the agreed Declaration at the request of Serbia does not mention sanctions against Russia, nor Russian malign influence.