Region Joanikije enthroned - he made address after the liturgy; tear gas, shock bombs VIDEO Enthronement of Metropolitan Joanikije of Montenegro and the Littoral took place today, with the police present in front of the monastery due to high tensions. Sunday, September 5, 2021 | 11:04

Speech of the Metropolitan after the enthronement: "If we seek good together, peace will be even closer to us".



The Metropolitan of Montenegro and the Littoral, Joanikije, said today that "it will take a long time to overcome these divisions".



After he was enthroned in the Cetinje monastery, he said that a lot of divisions could be seen in Cetinje, which, as he says, were artificially caused. "We did everything to avoid them, but we will need a lot of time," he said. "By your arrival and sharing your concerns, you have shown great love for the entire people of Montenegro," Joanikije said in his address to Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.



"The bishop unites all services in the church, he unites the faithful with their various gifts, knowledge and experiences. Let's exchange not malice, but good will. If we seek good together, peace will be even closer to us," Joanikije said.

Eight people detained, one arrested

The Police Directorate confirmed today that one person was arrested during the riots in Cetinje, and that eight were detained for attacking an official.



Two police officers, they say, were injured. On the order of Prime Minister Zdravko Krivokapić, an adviser to Montenegrin President Milo Djukanović, Veselin Veljović, was arrested in Cetinje. The enthronement ceremony of the Metropolitan of the Montenegrin Littoral, Joanikije, was held in the shadow of the riots.



Patriarch Porfirije and Bishop Joanikije were taken to Cetinje by military helicopter and the enthronement ceremony was held only in the presence of priests.