New tremors near Petrinja; Zagreb also felt a strong earthquake this morning VIDEO

Seismological service recorded a strong earthquake early this morning, with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, with epicenter 2 km northeast of Petrinja.

Source: B92
EPA-EFE/ ANTONIO BAT
EPA-EFE/ ANTONIO BAT

Another earthquake was felt at around 7:50 am in the area of Petrinja and the surrounding area, with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale.

The quake was also felt in Zagreb, reports Index.hr.

"This morning, January 4, 2021, at 7 hours and 49 minutes, seismologists from the Seismological Service of the Republic of Croatia recorded a fairly strong earthquake with the epicenter near Petrinja, felt in central Croatia", the Seismological Service reported.

The ground has not stood still since the devastating earthquake on December 29.

The earthquake was felt during the radio show "U mrezi Prvog", in which the deputy mayor of Glina, Branka Bakšić Mitić, was hosted. She was the first to feel the shaking. "Here it is again," she exclaimed around 7:50, and after that, the earthquake was felt in the Zagreb studio, Index writes.

Croatia: "Disaster"

Due to the earthquake, Croatia will declare a catastrophe in the affected areas, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced.

Region Monday, January 4, 2021 15:25 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/ Johanna Geron/ pool
