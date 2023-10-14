Politics Operation of the Kosovo police in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica is underway Members of Kosovo police are carrying out a police operation in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica in connection with the events in Banjska on September 24 Source: Tanjug Saturday, October 14, 2023 | 12:07 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

A search of a residential building near the main bridge is underway, Deputy Police Director for the Mitrovica - North Veton Elshani confirmed for Tanjug.



Elshani specified that a search is underway in a residential building in Vlade Ćetković Street, near the main bridge.



"The search is taking place in connection with the events of September 24 in Banjska. So far, no arrests have been made," Elshani said.



Members of the police wear helmets, some have bulletproof vests and phantoms, plainclothes policemen are present, as well as one EULEX vehicle.



Members of KFOR also visited the location.