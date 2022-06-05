Politics "Extremely complicated" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said today that the situation around the arrival of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Belgrade is "extremely complicated". Source: Beta Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 12:39 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MAXIM S

Ana Brnabic stated that the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, deals with the logistics of his trip.



"It is really unbelievable that the situation in Europe and in the world is such that the president of a country should deal with such things, such as the logistics of a foreign minister's trip, which determines whether he will come or not," Brnabic told Pink TV and added that there were problems with "overflights".



She assessed that Lavrov's visit puts Serbia in an "extremely difficult situation", but that it proves the statement of President Vučić from the inauguration, that "Shakespeare and Dostoevsky and Hemingway and Goethe can be equally read in Serbia".



She pointed out that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister of any other country could come to Serbia, as well as the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, whose visit to Serbia was announced a few days after Lavrov.