Politics "If we preserve peace and stability, it'll result in an average salary of €900" VIDEO "If we manage to preserve peace and stability, an average salary will reach € 900", President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic said in the morning program of TV Prva Source: B92 Saturday, June 6, 2020 | 11:58

The President of Serbia said on the occasion of Pristina's decision to suspend tariffs on goods from Serbia, that it is good to lift all trade bans between Belgrade and Pristina. "I believe in the strength of the Serbian economy and our companies", he said. He added that he believes that a good business relationship can be established between Serbs and Albanians, from which everyone can benefit enormously.

"I am convinced that our economy will experience the fastest growth in Europe by 2025. We will not be the first every year, sometimes the second, sometimes the third or fourth, but we will be the first in Europe overall. We have managed to achieve that under rather rough conditions," he said.



According to him, Serbia is progressing economically and that is the most important thing. "Today, Serbia is the fastest growing economy in Europe", Vucic said.



"We are starting the construction of the highway towards Gracanica, which will enable Serbs not to have to go through Vushtrri and southern Mitrovica, but will be able to reach Nis in just an hour," said the President of Serbia, adding that we will work on that highway for which we will receive EU grant of 20 percent for the realization of the project. He pointed out that the tunnel pipe through Cortanovci was constructed yesterday, railways and highways are being built ...



"Only five years ago, we were eighth in the region in terms of development and salaries, and now we are fourth and we are approaching the second and third, and we will overtake the leading Croatia in a year and a half," Vucic said.



"These are the results, this is what strengthens the position of Serbia", President of Serbia pointed out.



We need to strengthen the private sector and work in construction and other areas, he added.



"On the twelfth of June, we are opening Budimka factory. After a decade of disappearance, Budimka is returning - it is a symbol of the renewed resurrection of our economy from the dead," Vucic pointed out.



"Exports of the IT sector have exceeded 5.5 percent of GDP and are approaching agriculture, which is almost unbelievable, it shows that we can keep up with the world," he said. Vucic said that rural tourism in Serbia increased by 40% in May.



"We have a growth of rural tourism of 40% in May, I am very happy about that, because part of the people listened to us and used the opportunity to get to know Serbia and see how beautiful Serbia is," Vucic concluded.



According to him, people live better and everyone feels that, they do not live well enough, though, but they welcome better salaries.



"When you look at the minimum wages, it has grown from 15.000 to over 30.000 in just seven years," Vucic said.



