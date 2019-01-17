Politics Serbian president: No Kosovo solution without Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin has said during his visit to Serbia that "the Russian position on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija is known." Source: B92 Thursday, January 17, 2019 | 17:26 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

"We are in favor of a solution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244," Putin, whose country does not recognize the unilateral declaration of Kosovo's independence made by ethnic Albanians in 2008, said in Belgrade on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint news conference with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, he added that "the latsest moves of Pristina - the introduction of taxes (on goods from central Serbia) and the creation of the Kosovo army, have caused serious tension."



"Russia shares the concern of Serbian leadership and citizens because these moves can lead to a destabilization of the Balkans," Putin added.



Russia, like Serbia, is interested in keeping the Balkans stable and safe, Putin said.



Vucic addressed reporters to remark that he today had the honor of hosting a sincere and proven friend of Serbia.



Apparently referring to the Kosovo problem, he said that he told the Russian leader that Serbia is always ready for talks and compromises, but that he could not and would not agree to his country being humiliated.



Vucic also said that he and Putin achieved a high degree of agreement "on all issues" today.



He thanked Russia for supporting Serbia's integrity and independence, and said that he was very pleased with the progress of their cooperation in all areas.



Vucic also told journalists that he informed his Russian colleague about everything that has been happening lately around the issue of Kosovo and Metohija - the unlawful taxes imposed by Albanian authorities in Pristina, as well as the establishment of the so-called "Kosovo Army" - contrary to UN Security Council Resolution 1244.



"It seems to me that we have received significant support from President Putin in that regard," Vucic underlined.



The Serbian president added that, "without Russia, there will not be any kind of solution to the Kosovo issue."



"Before any solution, I will consult with Putin," Vucic emphasized.