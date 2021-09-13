Sports Zverev: “In the end, Novak Djokovic is human" Misha Zverev, an analyst at Eurosport, believes that Novak failed in the finals of the US Open under the burden of emotions. Source: B92, Z.K. Monday, September 13, 2021 | 10:02 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Djokovic lost to Daniil Medvedev in three sets and thus stopped one step away from achieving the calendar Grand Slam.



“In the end he is human because I think it’s the first time I’ve seen him cry on a tennis court,” Mischa Zverev said, adding: “It doesn’t matter if you’ve won or lost, he is usually a man of steel. He is so focused, like a machine but we saw today he is human. He didn’t win today but I think he won the hearts of the New Yorkers, that’s for sure".



The German said that the game plan of the Russian tennis player worked perfectly.



“Medvedev came out and really tried to slow down the game with his backhand and then sting like a scorpion with his forehand. So, he had a game plan and did really, really well. He was so focused and determined and his game plan worked out perfectly, Novak wasn’t sure what to do”, Mischa concluded.