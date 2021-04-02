Sports Who else canceled the arrival in Belgrade, revealed by Djokovic The director of the Belgrade tennis tournament, Djordje Djokovic, was a guest on the "150 minutes" show on TV Prva. Source: B92 Friday, April 2, 2021 | 22:13 Tweet Share Srdjan Stevanovic/Starsportphoto

He says that it is a great honor to return a tournament of this type to Belgrade.

"Tennis has finally returned to Serbia. ATP 250 is a serious tournament; it is a great honor for us. However, this is a country of many champions, one of the most successful of all time," said Djordje Djokovic.



He also talked about the participants.



"Dominic Thiem is coming with Djokovic. Matteo Berrettini, Aslan Karatsev, Lajovic, Krajinovic, Djere, Kecmanovic. Stan Wawrinka had to cancel due to foot surgery. Borna Coric canceled today."



There will be no audience present at Dorcol tennis center.



"According to the situation, we are not able to sell tickets and have spectators. We can only hope that in the coming years we will have them present in Dorcol."



There WTA tournament is also coming soon ...



"As of May 16, and we are extremely proud. We managed to bring the tournament, we hope for the years to come. We give our players the opportunity to play in their country, their city." The tournament will have a humanitarian character.



"We will donate a certain amount with each ace served. We hope for as many aces as possible," Djokovic pointed out.



The tournament starts on April 19. One week before that, a men’s challenger is on, too.