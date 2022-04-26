Crime Strong police forces in Ustanička; The hearing for Belivuk's group postponed PHOTO The preliminary hearing in the proceedings against Veljko Belivuk and Marko Miljković has been postponed to May 24, 26 and 27. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 26, 2022 | 11:15 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

Detainees who are in the Central Prison were brought in five police vehicles accompanied by the Gendarmerie today, while Belivuk and Miljković are staying in the building in Ustanička.



Well-known lawyer Nemanja Govedarica, who is defending Dejan Tesic, also arrived in court.



Sladjana Sekulic, who is released pending trial, also arrived to the court.



The preparatory hearing was postponed on March 8 because Belivuk's lawyer Dejan Lazarevic asked for the dismissal of prosecutors and judges.



In the meantime, Lazarevic was arrested on April 14, as a member of Darko Saric's criminal group, and he has been in custody ever since.



The preparatory hearing is closed to the public and can only be attended by the accused, their defense counsel, the attorneys of the accused, the acting prosecutor and the trial chamber.



At this hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, the accused will briefly plead guilty, i.e. whether they admit or deny the crimes they are charged with, and then the prosecution and the defense will propose their evidence to be presented during the trial.



After the preparatory hearing is over, the court will schedule the main trial and the trial will be public, on which occasion the accused will be able to present their defenses in detail.



Belivuk, Miljkovic and the other indictees will be taken out of custody at the Belgrade District Prison under strong security measures.

FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr

FOTO TANJUG/ JADRANKA ILIC/ nr