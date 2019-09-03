Crime Investigation launched against the suspects for smuggling 800 kilograms of cocaine Serbian Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime had launched investigation against V. F. arrested in Spain, on a sailboat near the Azores Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 15:24 Tweet Share Foto: MUP Republike Srbije

He is suspected of organizing criminal gang that was involved in the smuggling of narcotics from South America to Europe. The Prosecution requested investigation of D. Đ. and M. Đ., that were arrested in Serbia, as well as B.I., who is currently unavailable to the prosecution bodies, it is being stated in the Prosecutor's Office.



D. Đ. and M.Đ. will be interviewed in the Prosecution Office for Organized Crime today.



The pre-trial proceedings in this case were conducted by the Organized Crime Unit in coordination with the Organized Crime Prosecutor's Office, in cooperation with colleagues from Spain and the United Kingdom.



This cooperation resulted in the arrest of organized crime group, while three suspects were detained in Spain, and two in Serbia.



On the sailboat that Spanish police had intercepted in the vicinity of Azores, where the suspects V.F., as well as one Russian and one Mexican citizen were caught, 800 kilograms of narcotic cocaine was founded and seized.



Prosecution claims that there is reasonable doubt that the suspect V.F. organized criminal group, with the aim of transporting cocaine from South America to Europe.



People of Serbian origin have been arrested on suspicion of providing logistical support to the three arrested on the boat, while the police are looking intensively for another member of this organized criminal group.