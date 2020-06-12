Business & Economy 50 production lines of final products "This is a great success for Serbia, Markovic family has restored hope that Budimka will be what it once was". Source: Tanjug Friday, June 12, 2020 | 12:35 Tweet Share Foto: Screenshot/TVB92

"In the Budimka brand, we have recognized a new business challenge and one of strategic importance. In the past few months, we have reconstructed 5.000 square meters of production plant, built new infrastructure, water supply and gas boiler room. By June 20, we will put the reconstructed factory into operation for processing and buying raspberries, blackberries, cherries, etc. I want to extend my greatest gratitude to the president for allowing us to get goods faster via the reconstructed highways. So far, we have employed 48 workers in the Budimka factory", Aleksandar Markovic, director of Budimka, pointed out.



"The ITM group has the technology and knowledge to put this company into operation quickly," Markovic said. "Today, Budimka is the third largest exporter of food products from Serbia. Last year, we exported almost 10.000 tons of the final product", he said.



According to him, 18.000 square meters of factory space were reconstructed and equipped, automated technological processes were installed, and the most modern equipment of large capacity was installed. 5 million euros were invested in the factory, which has 50 lines of final products. The plans are to invest another 7 million euros and employ another 70 workers.