World "New evidence appears involving the KLS in organ trafficking" Russia has information on organ trafficking controlled by, or at the very least, involving leaders of the former KLA. Source: RT.rs Monday, August 7, 2023 | 12:49 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

"One of the leaders of this terrorist organization is being tried in The Hague," wrote Maria Zakharova, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, in an op-ed for the "Rasiyskaya Gazeta."

The KLA still operates, albeit under a different name, and there is a possibility that it is present in Ukraine as a mercenary organization, she stated.



"It has long been known that Ukraine has become one of the global leaders in 'black transplantation,'" Zakharova wrote.



Since the late 1990s, Ukraine has been plagued by scandals related to the illegal harvesting of organs from the bodies of the deceased, which has exacerbated the socio-economic situation in the country, Zakharova pointed out. "Since the early 2000s, the problem has been on the rise. The armed coup in Kyiv in February 2014 and the ensuing conflict in Donbas provided an additional impetus to this process," she added.



According to Ms. Zakharova, in 2014, the OSCE announced that bodies with removed internal organs had been found in mass graves in combat zones, most likely victims of illegal organ transplants.



Following the start of the Special Military Operation, the black market for organs intensified, and the whole process became easier after the Kyiv regime adopted a law that streamlined transplant activities in the country, she added.



Specifically, in December 2021, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a Law on Regulating Transplantation Matters, according to which notarization of written consent from a living donor or their relatives for transplantation is no longer required, Zakharova pointed out.



"Signatures no longer need to be notarized. Essentially, they allowed organs to be taken from children. The procedure for taking organs from the deceased who did not consent to be donors after death has been significantly simplified. Now, permission to take organs from a deceased person can be obtained from an individual who has committed to bury the body. For example, this could be the hospital's chief physician or the head of a military unit. And the right to perform transplants has been granted not only to the state but also to private clinics," she explained.