Moscow: We tested supersonic missiles, hitting the target VIDEO
Russia tested supersonic anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today.Source: Beta/AFP
Two Mosquito cruise missiles successfully hit an imaginary enemy warship at a distance of about 100 kilometers.
The rehearsal took place in Peter the Great Bay, about 700 kilometers north of the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
The Ministry of Defense of Russia did not announce the precise coordinates of the simulated attack.
The Mosquito missile can carry conventional and nuclear warheads.
[ 🇷🇺 RUSSIE ]— (Little) Think Tank (@L_ThinkTank) March 28, 2023
🔸 Le Ministère russe de la Défense annonce que la Marine russe a tiré un missile antinavire supersonique « Moskit » sur une cible factice en mer du Japon. pic.twitter.com/dHUACCBjmX