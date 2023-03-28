World Moscow: We tested supersonic missiles, hitting the target VIDEO Russia tested supersonic anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today. Source: Beta/AFP Tuesday, March 28, 2023 | 08:38 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Two Mosquito cruise missiles successfully hit an imaginary enemy warship at a distance of about 100 kilometers.



The rehearsal took place in Peter the Great Bay, about 700 kilometers north of the Japanese island of Hokkaido.



The Ministry of Defense of Russia did not announce the precise coordinates of the simulated attack.



The Mosquito missile can carry conventional and nuclear warheads.