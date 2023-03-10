World Orbán: "We are facing a world war" The world is closer than ever to a local conflict becoming a world war, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said today. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 10, 2023 | 12:24 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He told Hungarian radio that the leaders of the Western world are "struck by war fever", that they give speeches in which they call for victory in the war and send more and more dangerous weapons to Ukraine, the MTI agency reports.



"Instead of promoting peace unanimously, the world is divided," Orbán said, adding that Turkey and Arab states, China and African countries want a ceasefire and peace talks.



Orbán assessed that Hungary must have a strong army and at the same time promote peace.



"Hungary needs an effective armed forces, and the government is working to increase the number of soldiers, their dedication to the homeland and their calling, their level of training and their public reputation," Orbán said.



He added that the army must also be equipped with modern weapons.



"The fact that we are for peace does not mean that we should be defenseless," Orbán said.



In his opinion, lifting the sanctions related to the war would be the best way to curb inflation.