World Tsunami destroys Turkish coast; Dramatic images, complete disaster; 1,800 people died A devastating earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck parts of Turkey and Syria.

The German Geological Research Center said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaraş, while the EMSC said it was assessing the possibility of a tsunami risk.



The number of victims in both countries is growing by the minute, and has long exceeded 1,000, while the number of injured is measured in the thousands. It is feared that the number of victims in both Turkey and Syria could be much higher because the earthquake caught most people asleep.



According to the American Seismological Institute USGS, the catastrophic earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred at 04:17 local time.



"All our teams are on alert. We have issued a fourth-level alert... This is also a call for international help," Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said early this morning.



Turkish President also spoke out and said that all the country's available funds were sent to the places hit by the devastating earthquake. He also confirmed that Turkey received an offer of aid from 45 countries.



A little before 12 o'clock, Turkey was hit again by a devastating earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.7 on the Richter scale, and the Syrian state agency stated that the earthquake also happened in Damascus, but the information was not confirmed.

Terrible consequences of the earthquake in Turkey

Kazakhstan is also shaking

After Turkey and Syria, a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.4 was recorded in Kazakhstan.

Tsunami hit the Turkish coast after the earthquake

A skyscraper in Sanliurfa collapsed in a second

News reporter running and screaming